Choosing Your House in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Changes the Gameplay Experience

When Feb. 10 rolls around, the controversial open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy will launch and continue the wizarding school's tradition of separating students with the magical sorting hat. As usual across the franchise, the esoteric hat will determine how students become sorted into one of the four different houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Each house has its standard colors, quirks, and decked-out common room for students to share in Hogwarts Legacy, which makes deciding important for those with personal preferences. To make sure you make the right choice, here are the main differences between each house in Hogwarts Legacy.

All the differences between houses in 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

In the beginning, players will directly choose the wizard house they would like to join instead of the sorting hat doing its usual thing. That choice won't influence the main story, but NPCs will recognize you based on your selection and treat you differently. When choosing a house, you should remember that students in Hogwarts Legacy only wear accessories, colors, and emblems matching their wizard house.

It's a fundamental difference early on that will likely sway your choice. For instance, Gryffindor students primarily wear red, but if you're into green and black, Slytherin would be best. Another significant difference between houses is the common rooms. These rooms are basically resting hubs for students in their respective houses to mingle. In Hogwarts Legacy, developer Avalanche Studios recreated them from the Harry Potter series with new flourishes.

If you're a fan of plants and enjoy a cozy sunlit space, the Hufflepuff common room will be up your alley, and the others have distinct themes you might like, too. The last distinction will be the type of companion you will meet. Each wizard house has a unique character you will eventually meet and travel with as you complete quests and explore new horizons. It's unknown exactly when you'll meet them, but once you're acquainted, your companion will become a unique part of your overall journey.

The house perks in 'Hogwarts Legacy' are entirely subjective.

All players won't get a substantial edge in the game depending on their house choice. In fact, the perks of each house are entirely subjective and cosmetic by design. Choosing one or the other boils down to specific traits the player wants to represent and following in the footsteps of notable witches and wizards from the Harry Potter franchise.

Players who want to be viewed as ambitious and calculated wizards will want to fall into Slytherin, while players more imaginative than most by nature and accepting of people will find a home in Ravenclaw. Their respective colors, animals, and common rooms are additional perks to roleplay your house to a T.

So, what's the best house to choose in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Knowing that nothing inherently changes the flow of the gameplay too much from player to player, it's safe to say the best house is the one you'd like to play the most. If there's a specific aesthetic you're shooting for, figure out the wizard house that closely follows that style you're looking for in the game. The developers didn't confirm whether you can change houses down the line, so it's best to think hard about what would work for you when the game releases soon.