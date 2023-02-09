Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios Is There a New Game Plus Mode in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Everything You Need to Know By Anthony Jones Feb. 9 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Within its opening week, Hogwarts Legacy has spurred waves of controversy regarding its transgender character and currently sits in the eye of a boycott through various means. Despite the contentious press surrounding the game, the open-world RPG is becoming enjoyable for those who always wanted to fly around Hogwarts and fling out spells of various types against enemies from the Harry Potter universe.

As players make their way to the closing hours of Hogwarts Legacy, some may be raring to go again and try new abilities never tested before. Although, restarting the entire journey can be a drag if players worked hard for everything they earned the first go around. That's when a New Game Plus Mode would be handy to carry over progress, but does Hogwarts Legacy have it? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Avalanche Studios

Does 'Hogwarts Legacy' have a New Game Plus Mode?

Completing Hogwarts Legacy takes approximately 35-45 hours, but that doesn't include all the side quests, collectibles, and little bits and bobs here and there that you can do, too. Unfortunately, once the main scenario finishes and the curtains close, players won't be able to choose a New Game Plus option in Hogwarts Legacy.

Even if you start a new game after beating Hogwarts Legacy, you'll begin as a Level 1 character with none of your skills, spells, or talents from your other saved file. Though, if you never wanted to start over in the first place, you'll still be able to explore the wizarding world and finish objectives after completing the main quest.

Woo! Congratulations, the game was definitely worth the wait. But could we have a new game plus mode? Just want all the appearances, handles etc to carry over into a new character so we can build their aesthetic more easily — LAVEENE (@LaveeneW) February 9, 2023 Source: Avalanche Studios via Twitter

Many RPGs nowadays commonly feature a New Game Plus Mode at the end of a player's first experience to keep them locked in longer than intended. For example, Elden Ring players could restart the game and continue leveling their character, but enemies will have increased strength each time that players restart. Developer Avalanche Studios has not confirmed if Hogwarts Legacy will get a similar New Game Plus Mode or something vastly different.

Could a New Game Plus Mode get added in 'Hogwarts Legacy' later?

It's possible that Avalanche could add a New Game Plus Mode in Hogwarts Legacy later, but players probably won't see one until months after its initial Feb. 10 launch. The same situation happened for God of War and Callisto Protocol — both adding the option weeks after release.

loving the game just wish it was longer with more quest have to force myself not to play it so much as I know I'll 100% it to fast there's no new game plus so unfortunately can see the game dying out after completing hope you will add some DLCs and maybe some PVP — steven fuller (@stevenfuller194) February 9, 2023 Source: Avalanche Studios via Twitter

Those additional weeks would likely give Avalanche time to scale specific enemies to match players with a robust build and maybe introduce new mechanics to bosses to make the experience more challenging. Regardless, we'll have to wait and see what Avalanche decides next for the game.