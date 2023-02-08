Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software via YouTube Trying to Solve the Door Puzzle in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Here’s What You Need to Know By Jon Bitner Feb. 8 2023, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

While exploring the dusty old halls of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve probably stumbled upon a mysterious door filled with bizarre animal iconography and a series of numbers. These are aptly referred to as Puzzle Doors (or Door Puzzles, take your pick) and require a bit of brainpower to open. You’ll find several of these Door Puzzles throughout Hogwarts, but they all follow the same basic principle. If you’re trying to figure out how to solve these puzzles here’s what you need to know.

How to solve Door Puzzles in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

The key to solving every single Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy can be found in the Library Annex. This is also the location of one of the first Door Puzzles in the game – but more importantly, it’s home to an inconspicuous note that can be found on a chest sitting on a nearby bench. Pick up this note, and you’ll see 10 animal pictures accompanied by a number between zero and nine.

With this note in hand, you’re ready to start solving Door Puzzles. They seem challenging and convoluted at first glance, but they’re actually remarkably simple. As long as you know how to add, you can solve every Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s how it works:

Every door is accompanied by two dials. It’s your goal to select the correct animal icon for both of these dials. Do that, and the door will unlock.

In order to figure out which animals to select, you’ll need to solve the two puzzles located on each door. These are written on a blackboard on each door and feature a series of three small circles surrounding one larger circle.

The outer circles contain numbers and animal icons that add up to the number on the inside. For example, you might find a puzzle that has outer circles containing the number 0, the number 1, and a question mark, while the inner circle is the number 4.

In other words, you’re trying to solve this math equation: 1 + 0 + (?) = 4

The answer to the equation is 3. Using your note, figure out which animal icon corresponds to the number 3, then turn the corresponding dial to that animal figure.

Repeat this process for the second problem to determine the animal for the second dial.

Long story short, you’ll be solving simple addition problems in order to unlock the Door Puzzles. By understanding that the three outside values all add up to the inner value, you should be able to deduce the solution.

Another useful tip – even if you don’t find the note with animals and their numbers, you can use the icons surrounding the door frame as your guide. For example, the first animal at the bottom left is a bizarre furry creature (which is number 0), while the lizard is in the seventh position (which, counting up from 0, makes it number 6). With these tips in mind, you'll be able to solve every Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.