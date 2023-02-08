Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Finding the Room of Requirement in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Isn’t Easy – But It’s Worth the Effort By Jon Bitner Feb. 8 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

When you’re not slinging spells or unraveling its mysterious new storyline, Hogwarts Legacy lets you relax in the Room of Requirement. This multipurpose location from the novels offers you some respite from the daily challenges of your wizarding life – although unlocking and finding the location is surprisingly difficult. If you’re trying to figure out where the Room of Requirement is in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s a closer look at how to find it.

Where is the Room of Requirement in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Before you can set foot in the Room of Requirement, you’ll first need to complete a specific quest in the main storyline. Unsurprisingly, it’s titled “The Room of Requirement.” The quest isn’t available right at the start of Hogwarts Legacy, and you’ll need to complete more than a dozen other missions before it’s added to your list – so don't expect to see it until you're several hours deep into the game.

Source: Avalanche Software

As a main quest, it’s impossible to miss “The Room of Requirement.” Just keep carrying on with your adventures, and you’ll eventually unlock it. A few important characters and locations are involved in the quest (such as the Astronomy Tower, Deek, and Professor Weasley), but just follow your list of tasks to quickly complete the mission.

With the quest completed, you can find the Room of Requirement by opening your map and selecting the Secret Rooms icon at the top of the screen. Click on this, and you’ll have the option to enter the Room of Requirement.

What is the Room of Requirement in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

The Room of Requirement is one of the most useful rooms in Hogwarts Legacy. Once inside, you’ll be able to use the Conjuring Spell and Altering Spell to create various items and perform a variety of crafting skills. For example, you can craft tables that let you grow elusive plants or brew expensive potions. Much of its appearance is also customizable, with its walls, flooring, and general décor entirely customizable.

Source: Avalanche Software

In other words, the Room of Requirement is a great place to relax after completing a strenuous quest. Not only will it let you unwind without having to worry about a deadly monster sneaking up on you, but you can stock up on valuable gear that can help you with your next task. There’s enough content in the Room of Requirement to keep you busy for hours, so be sure to check back frequently and see what’s new.