Adjusting Your Character's Appearance in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Lets You Spice Things Up

Now that the highly controversial yet highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy is beginning to roll out, players are already diving back into the wizarding world to explore Hogwarts long before Harry Potter and his friends walked the halls. As with any RPG game, changing your character's appearance is a must-have feature. But can you adjust your wizard in 'Hogwarts Legacy"? Here's what to know.

How to change your appearance in 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

Unfortunately, before you're able to change your appearance from your basic house robes, you'll have to wait until you've progressed far enough in the game to make it to Hogsmeade. Complete the main quest "Welcome to Hogsmeade" to be able to go to the town on your own, where you'll then be able to browse the shops.

In the town, visit Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium to change your appearance. Here, for 20 Galleons, you can change your character's: Hair color

Hairstyle

Complexion

Freckles and moles

Scars and markings

Eye color

Eyebrow color

Eyebrow shape Unfortunately, this is all you can change at the shop in town, and since you'll have to spend a good chunk of change to alter your appearance, you'll want to do it sparingly (unless you've found plenty of Eye Chests to pad your pockets with).

How to change your outfit in 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

In addition to being able to change your appearance, you can also alter your gear as you unlock new items and various clothing packs as you play. Many of your pieces of gear can change in appearance, but it won't change their function. To alter the appearance of a particular item, all you have to do is open your gear menu and hover over the item you want to change. There should be a prompt to change its appearance, and you'll want to select that.

HELPFUL TIP!:



Hogwarts Legacy has a vanity/appearance system!



You can apply the stats of any gear u get & still look like u are wearing what u want!



This is really cool! For example as u can X Select a hat that has +1 Defense then 🔳 Change Appearance to another hat or no hat! pic.twitter.com/wXuQllDhKj — William R. Aguilar (@WilliamRAguilar) February 7, 2023

From here, you can change the appearance of the piece of gear to fit your preferences depending on what customization options you've unlocked. The more you play, the more you'll unlock. Hogwarts Legacy releases Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

