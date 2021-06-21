People Are Now Using the TikTok Shapeshift Filter to Rate Their Attractiveness

Although there are plenty of benefits to social media, one of the biggest negatives can be the harm it does to your self-esteem. The attractive scale, which is now trending on TikTok , seems to confirm your level of conventional "attractiveness," although the scale it uses may not be as objective as some would hope. Regardless of how good the filter and scale are, many want to know exactly what the scale is, and how to use it.

The attractive scale uses the shapeshifting filter on TikTok.

The shapeshifting filter was already popular on TikTok thanks to a number of other trends in which users took advantage of it. The filter works by taking an image of a users' face and shifting it into the image of someone else. So, in an image which has many faces, the shapeshifting filter works by selecting the face that your face most closely resembles, and shifting your face into that person's face.

On the attractive scale, users allow the filter to shift their faces into the faces of popular celebrities. Those celebrities are rated from a one to a 10, which supposedly helps you determine how attractive you are. One of the most popular versions of the scale places Chris Hemsworth and Ian Somerhalder as 10s on the male side, while Emma Watson is the sole 10 for women. The male scale also has Daniel Kaluuya as a six, while The Office's Jenna Fischer is a seven on the women's side.

Although the trend has gotten popular on TikTok in recent days, there are many who question whether the scale is an accurate representation of various levels of attractiveness. Some users are also complaining because the filter seems to give many users the same celebrity: Adriana Lima, who is a nine on the women's side. “Every white girl with black hair gets Adriana," one user said.