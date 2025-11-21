Both of Audi Crooks’s Parents Were Star Basketball Players in High School, Just Like Her The college basketball phenom's parents are her biggest inspirations. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 21 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@audicrooks55

College basketball player Audi Crooks began stirring buzz regarding her moves on the court as soon as she landed at Iowa State University. In November 2025, at just 20 years old, the college student set the single-game school record, earning 43 points in 29 minutes. Audi has also built its brand with aligned partnerships and represented the Cyclones on its social media accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

While the future WNBA baller has accomplished a lot in her young adult life, she has also endured significant pain and heartbreak regarding her parents. Here’s what to know about Audi’s family.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Audi Crooks’s parents?

Audi was born on Dec. 13, 2004, to her parents, Michelle (Vitzthum) Cook and Jimmie Crooks. The athlete’s parents both played a part in her basketball greatness, considering they literally knew how to play ball. According to Audi’s February 2024 interview with KCCI Des Moines, Michelle and Jimmie were both stellar basketball players in their own right.

“She's a competitor, that's where I get my competitive edge from,” she said of her mom in the interview. “So, she's throwing elbows at me. I mean, she's not taking it easy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Audi also shared that, since her two parents were instrumental in her love for the sport, she makes sure to represent them during her games. The athlete proudly wears the number 55 on her jersey, stating that the number symbolizes a family tradition. "My dad was number 55 and my mom was number 55,” Audi explained. “Growing up, as I started to emerge in middle school and high school, they asked, 'What number do you want?' It was an easy answer for me. 55.”

Article continues below advertisement

Audi Crooks’s father, Jimmie Crooks, passed away in 2021.

While Audi decided to honor her mom and dad’s basketball legacy early in her basketball career, it would hold an even greater message. In August 2021, the college athlete’s dad died at the age of 54. Although Audi hasn’t disclosed what exactly caused her father’s death, he dealt with several health issues and was wheelchair-bound due to losing a leg before he passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

The basketball star was only 16 years old when her dad died. Since his passing, she has kept his memory alive in several ways. According to The Des Moines Register, shortly after he died, Audi got a tattoo on her right arm that said “Pops” in black ink, along with a halo, some wings, and one of her dad’s favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 3:6, which she said is a “constant reminder” of his lessons.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her tattoo, Audi shared during a March 2024 press conference that she never goes into a game without thinking about her father. While speaking with reporters about her team’s opening-round win over Maryland, Audi said her dad was on her mind during the game, as he often is while she’s getting in the zone.