Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Welcoming an Autumn Baby! Here's What to Know

On July 3, 2021, former Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff announced that he and his wife Audrey Roloff are expecting Baby #3. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" he wrote on Instagram, and shared a video clip that shows a sonogram. Here's everything you need to know about baby Roloff!

What's Audrey Roloff's due date?

Audrey Roloff will be giving birth in November 2021. Audrey confirmed the due date on Instagram in her own pregnancy announcement post, writing, "We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" This means that she's currently around five, going on six months pregnant (this is just an estimate, since we don't know the exact date baby Roloff is due in November).

Jeremy and Audrey, who left the TLC show in 2018, branched off to do their own thing. After he announced his departure, Jeremy wrote, "... We’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to." They're currently building a lifestyle business, which includes several books (mainly on marriage and faith), a podcast, and blog posts. You can see more on their website.

Aside from growing their business, they've been growing their family. Jeremy and Audrey's first, Ember Jean Roloff, was born in September 2017. In January 2020, about three years later, Baby Bode was born. "He is here!!! Bode James Roloff ⁣ 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm," Audrey shared on Instagram

Audrey later wrote about how much Ember loves being a big sister. She'll soon be a big sister times two!

Audrey wrote, "One of my favorite moments ever. Ember meeting Bode for the first time. She is just the sweetest big sister already. We took some videos that I’m sure we’ll share in our stories soon. Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies. Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama."

Back in January 2021, Audrey told Us Weekly that she and Jeremy had always wanted to expand their family. She also expressed that her body had healed after giving birth to Bode. “We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now. I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his first birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future," she said.