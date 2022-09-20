August Alsina Has Been Struggling With Health Issues Over the Years

“I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” August told Jada via Revolt. “Reality is, I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it, and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f--king cancer patient, because I’m not.”

The “Shake the World” singer reportedly went on to apologize to fans for having his defenses up when it comes to opening up. Unfortunately, August revealed that the disease runs in his family.