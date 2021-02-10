Goodbye, Aunt Jemima! Say Hello to the Pearl Milling Company

In a statement issued via their redesigned website , the company explained the name change as a natural progression due to the fact that the name Aunt Jemima no longer reflected the company's core values.

"Last June, PepsiCo and The Quaker Oats Company made a commitment to change the name and image of Aunt Jemima, recognizing that they do not reflect our core values," they wrote on the new website, adding, "Throughout the effort that led to the new Pearl Milling Company name, Quaker worked with consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind."

Despite the move being indicative of a broader move towards racial inclusivity, many still took issue with the name change. "The problem for me with Aunt Jemima changing to Pearl Milling Company is that the branding is so ingrained that even with the new name and logo, I still see the old logo and name," commented one Twitter user.

Others were more direct in their criticism, saying that the company should have simply used Nancy Green's actual name and shared more profits with her descendants.