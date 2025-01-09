Austin Stephan Is Here for the Drama in 'Southern Hospitality' Season 3 Austin is a new addition to 'Southern Hospitality.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 9 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

With Vanderpump Rules on its way to a complete reboot, Southern Hospitality might be able to fill that Ariana and Lala-sized hole in your heart. Especially since the latter has some of the same kinds of troublemakers, including Season 3 newcomer Austin Stephan. But who is Austin on Southern Hospitality, and could he be here to stay?

Article continues below advertisement

He's definitely unafraid to bring the drama early on, especially since the season trailer showed him eager to bring up the rumors about Will cheating on Emmy. But if being a villain is what he's after, Austin could have a long stay in his future when it comes to the Bravo show. So, who is he outside of reality TV? Read on for everything to know about Southern Hospitality's beanie in Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Austin Stephan on 'Southern Hospitality'?

Austin's bio for the show explains that Leva Bonaparte wants to train him in all roles at the Republic, which is a good sign for him, career-wise. But his bio also says that "when Austin spills the hottest tea of the summer, he scrambles to find the receipts." That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential messiness he offers as a cast member.

And outside of Southern Hospitality, Austin definitely seems to love almost any kind of attention. His Instagram is full of shirtless photos and videos, and he even models from time to time. Austin is also big on the gym, which is no real shocker. But, outside of modeling, it doesn't look like he has a job that isn't also about the Republic and filming the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Whatever Austin is doing it is working… 🪵#SouthernHospitality pic.twitter.com/uKeYhbhZYS — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) January 3, 2025

But there is a bit more to Austin than causing drama and showing off his abs. In January 2025, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and what appeared to be a watch party or premiere for the show, and he apparently brought his mom as his date. All together now — awww. Despite the bro vibe he is giving off on Southern Hospitality, it looks like there may be hope for him yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Austin from 'Southern Hospitality' dating anyone?

Outside of the show, Austin has not shared any details about a romantic partner. In fact, it's unclear if he is even looking. That could change as he really gets his feet wet with the other cast members on the Bravo show. And it would be surprising if he isn't linked to at least one co-star at some point in the future.