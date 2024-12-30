Oisin O'Neill Left 'Southern Hospitality' After Two Seasons, and He Probably Won't Be Back Oisin O'Neill left 'Southern Hospitality' after Season 2. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2024, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Call it Vanderpump Rules 2.0 if you must, but Southern Hospitality is only in its third season, and already the drama is very real among the Republic Lounge & Garden staff members. But after its second season, main cast member Oisin O'Neill made his exit. So, why did Oisin O'Neill leave Southern Hospitality? And for that matter, could he come back at some point in the future?

Oisin wasn't part of the first season of the Southern Charm spinoff, but he did arrive in Season 2 firing on all cylinders. When the cast for Season 3 of Southern Hospitality was announced, however, Oisin's name was noticeably absent. And whether that's because he chose to focus on his OnlyFans career or Bravo let him go, there has been a lot of talk among fans about his exit.

Why did Oisin O'Neill leave 'Southern Hospitality'?

Oinsin isn't in the official cast announcement for Season 3 of Southern Hospitality. His Instagram also has no mention of the third season of the reality show. In June 2024, he did share a sponsored post about a hotel in the Hamptons, however, and in it, Oisin wrote a caption that might have been in reference to being let go from Southern Hospitality.

"When one door closes, a 6L bottle of whispering Angle opens and all of sudden you're in the Hamptons and it's all happening @ketchybeach," Oisin wrote at the time. "Forget your problems, don't count your blessings because you deserve the world and you can always count on me to deliver the good times. You can't miss me if you're with me!"

While Oisin hasn't shared why he isn't returning to Southern Hospitality, you'd better believe there are rumors about it from fans. In a Reddit thread about Oisin's exit, some fans of the show shared that they believe he was let go, or at the very least not asked to return, because of his behavior with some of the women on both Southern Hospitality and Vanderpump Rules.

"I mean he groped two women on camera!" One Redditor commented on a thread about Oisin. "He touched Charli Burnett at a pool party on VPR (of course he's one of Brock's friends) and then on this show with Emmy Sharrett! That combined with him openly promoting his odd milk-centered OnlyFans." Bravo has not spoken out about any prior relationships or rumored incidents being the reason for Oisin's exit.

Where is 'Southern Hospitality's Oisin O'Neill now?

Since Season 2 of Southern Hospitality ended, Oisin has remained off Bravo, but he is plenty active on social media and real life. From sharing videos of his various partying exploits, to what appear to be social media promotions, Oisin has kept busy.