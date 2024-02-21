Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality 'Southern Hospitality's' Most Anticipated Relationship — Are Mia and Troy Still Together? Mia openly expressed her deep affection for Troy, declaring, "I love him to death." She discussed their relationship in December 2023. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@miaalario

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality kicked off with a bang, unveiling major drama right from the start. Fans were stunned when Leva Bonaparte, the boss of Republic Garden & Lounge, fired server Lucia Pena for drinking on the job. The incident not only shook things up but also set the stage for Mia Alario's departure.

Mia found herself out of a job after standing up for her friend in front of Leva. She confessed to previously drinking on the job, which ultimately led to her termination. However, amid the chaos, Mia's exit introduced her to Troy, who would later become the love of her life. Now that the season ended, fans are dying to know if the two are still together!

Are Mia and Troy still together?

Mia's journey in Southern Hospitality Season 2 took an unexpected turn when she found herself terminated from Republic Garden & Lounge. However, amid the turmoil, Mia stumbled upon a silver lining in the form of Troy, who quickly became the love of her life. Their relationship flourished amid Mia's professional upheaval, offering her solace and happiness despite the uncertainty.

In an interview with Life & Style, Mia openly expressed her deep affection for Troy, declaring, "I love him to death." Despite the challenges she faced, including her termination and subsequent dramatic events, Mia found refuge in the warmth of their budding connection.

After being single for two years and enduring various trials, Mia saw her encounter with Troy as a well-deserved moment of joy, marking a significant turning point in her personal life. Their story stands as a testament to love's resilience, proving that it can thrive even in the face of life's unpredictability.

Despite facing professional challenges and eventual termination, Mia confirmed their continued relationship in December 2023 during an interview. Meeting Troy during the filming of Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, Mia described their relationship as "very new," with her friend Lucia adding the intriguing detail that he "wasn't from Charleston."

Fans are loving Mia's relationship with Troy after all the drama with Shep last season.

Mia's journey to finding love in Season 2 of Southern Hospitality served as a refreshing turn of events following her romantic turbulence in the show's debut season. In Season 1, viewers witnessed Mia's confrontation with her former co-star, Shep Rose, after she accused him of attempting to kiss her.

During a January 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mia revealed the uncomfortable encounter with Shep, describing him as her "geriatric" co-star. She recounted the incident where Shep made advances towards her, despite being romantically involved with their mutual co-star, Taylor Ann Green. Mia didn't hesitate to address the situation, promptly informing Taylor about Shep's actions. Her candid reaction only showed her integrity in matters of the heart.