'Southern Hospitality' Star Lake Rucker's Family Is Well-Known in Charleston Republic's new VIP host is ready to step out of her successful family's shadow.

If toning down on the libations (aka drinking alcohol) was one of your New Year's resolutions, Southern Hospitality may not be the show to watch during this season. The Bravo series' third season starts on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, and promises another "unforgettable summer of work, play, and debauchery."

Leva and her team at the Republic are at the center of all the madness, which includes several newbies. Joining the show in Season 3 is its VIP Host, Lake Rucker. Lake's bubbly energy was something fans witnessed early on via the Southern Hospitality Season 3 trailer. We also spotted her smooching VIP server Bradley Carter, hinting at their love connection.

While Lake will play in the dating pond this summer, the blossoming reality star isn't all play. She's on the show to be herself, which can be a challenge due to her family's affluence. So, who are Lake's parents? Let's find out!

Who are 'Southern Hospitality' star Lake Rucker's parents?

Lake's story is one fans will learn more about as her time on Southern Hospitality continues. Due to this, there's not much information about her familial background besides what she shared in her Bravo bio. The bio stated that Lake's family is a reputable one in the Charleston community. Despite her family being well-known and respected in the community, she wants to prove that she can make her own way through working at Republic and, now, on a reality show.

"Born into a successful family with deep ties in the south, Lake is forced to toe the line of respecting her family’s wishes while remaining authentic to who she is," her bio read.

It's unclear how reality star's family earned its reputation or success. Lake doesn't share many moments with her family on Instagram, but she shared a family photoshoot she posted on Nov. 8, 2024 with her sister, mom, grandmother, and nieces and nephews. "Love them," Lake captioned the image.

According to Lake's mom, Geri Hopkins's (nee Rucker) LinkedIn account, she's a Skyla Federal Credit Union Chief Operations Officer. Geri has also worked at several credit unions in South Carolina since earning her B.S. in finance at the University of Florida in 1992.

Her bio on LinkedIn also states she has "demonstrated, high performing history of working in the credit union industry" and is a "strong operations professional skilled in all facets of consumer lending, branch administration, online banking, contact center management and card services."

While Lake hasn't shared if her mom's history with finances in South Carolina contributed to her family's status, it doesn't seem to have hurt. Additionally, her parents are likely proud of her for stepping out and finding her own success.