Michols Peña Is a Steamy Addition to ‘Southern Hospitality’ — Is He Dating Anyone? Michols joined Season 3 of 'Southern Hospitality' as Leva Bonaparte's new Assistant General Manager. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 2 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After a dramatic sophomore season, Bravo fans' favorite Queen of King Street, Leva Bonaparte, is back with Season 3 of Southern Hospitality. The series follows Leva, her Charleston, S.C.-based bar, Republic, and the lively crew of bartenders, managers, and hosts making the summer nights steamier. The third season includes many fan-favorites, including Leva's staple crew, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Maddi Reese, and Emmy Sharrett.

Additionally, several familiar faces, including Mia Alario, who was fired by Leva in Season 2, returned. Republic's new Assistant General Manager, Michols Peña, is one face fans we'll be getting to know this season. The trailer shows him making a cheeky impression on his fellow employees, and many notice his charming looks from his first appearance. However, is Michols bringing a love interest on his reality TV journey?

Who is 'Southern Hospitality' newbie Michols Pena dating?

As of this writing, Michols is single and doesn't appear to be in a romantic relationship with anyone. However, judging by his Instagram feed, it's safe to say he has many lovely ladies in his circle, though it appears they're just his friends. On his account, he also has several candid moments with co-stars like Mia.

Still, Michols hasn't shared that he's a taken man. We do know that his good looks have caught the attention of some of his employees, including Republic's bartender, TJ Dinch. "Holy s--t, this guy is hot," TJ says in a confessional during Southern Hospitality's Season 3 trailer.

Michols will have some "budding romances" on 'Southern Hospitality.'

While Michols appears single, his love life will create drama among his work friend group. According to his Southern Hospitality bio, there will be some "budding romances" for him to navigate in Season 3 that will cause friction among his fellow employees.

"Assistant General Manager Michols Peña has an impressive track record in the hospitality business and has quickly become an invaluable asset to Republic," his bio read. "However, he's put to the ultimate test when forced to balance his professional duties with sustaining friendships and budding romances."

The trailer for Southern Hospitality didn't show any of Michols's romantic prospects. However, his relationships will likely be just as interesting as some of the love connections in Season 3. One significant relationship development has been between VIP host Joe Bradley and VIP server Maddi Reese. After years of working together and developing a friendship, Maddi and Joe decided to make their romance official in April 2024. The decision came after Maddi ended her relationship with Trevor Stokes.

Since getting together, the pair have seemingly made their love legal. In the Southern Hospitality Season 3 trailer, Maddi and Joe bring the crew to what appears to be a surprise wedding at a Las Vegas chapel. As their coworkers gagged, the couple exchanged wedding vows beside an Elvis impersonator.

In an interview about the surprise nuptials, Maddi shared the secret wedding was meant to boost the team's morale. "The whole group was having a hard time, and I feel like we needed something fun," she told E! News. "And I feel like that was fun." Joe also said the Vegas outing was "hilarious." However, he didn't confirm if he and Maddi really tied the knot that day, though he mentioned they were still cohabitating in the months since filming wrapped.

"I don't want to give too much away about the wedding because there's so much of our love story that happens this season that leads up to that," Joe teased. "But just know that we are together right now in a domestic house. A lot has changed."