Ava Louise Says Her Mom Is Super Supportive of Her Internet Presence (EXCLUSIVE)

The budding influencer has managed to keep her face circulating on the internet recently. After being not-so-fondly remembered as the girl from Dr. Phil by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak (a title she admits she would love to get rid of), she blew up again after licking an airplane toilet, thus coining the fake "coronavirus challenge" .

If you ask Ava Louise who her role models are, her answer is simple: Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and her mom.

Ava has always wanted to be famous — it's not something she's ashamed of. In fact, she prides herself on her ability to grab the internet's attention. And her tactics work. Her song Skinny Legend Anthem has gone viral on TikTok, with members of the Hype House creating videos to it, and she claims she has potential record deals and TV appearances in the works because of her ability to remain the center of attention.

The truth is, though, her parents are supportive of her internet presence, especially her mom, who she says has gone to bat to defend her daughter's antics, and she shared it all exclusively with Distractify.

But for someone who previously told us, "I'm a messy b---h but I f--king love being a messy b---h," some can't help but wonder if everyone in her life is as enthusiastic of her bag-grabbing aspirations as she is.

Ava says her mom is fully supportive of her internet persona.

To better understand Ava Louise, you need to understand Ava, the girl behind the internet persona. When Ava previously spoke with Distractify, she admitted that most of what she puts on the internet is an exaggeration of herself, playing up her worst characteristics on purpose to get people's attention.

Source: Instagram

But the reality is that her offline persona is not as extreme as her online one. Ava describes herself as a "good person," noting that no matter how extreme her clout chasing ventures are, she makes sure she's the only one targeted with any of her jokes. "I'm not going to bully someone for clout. I'm not going to tweet something horrible and transphobic and racist and awful," she said. "That's too far."

Ava admitted that her mother wasn't on board with all of her online antics at first, responding as you'd expect almost any parent would. "At first, she used to want to kill me. She'd be like Ava, what the hell are you doing?" the 22-year-old said. "But she watched Jersey Shore with me [growing up] and I slept with Vinny and she even thought that was cool."