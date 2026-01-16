TikTok Star Avery Wood Shares Teary Video About Her Breakup With Carson Cope The TikTok star shared the video on Jan. 12, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 16 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @averykatherinewood

Content creator Avery Wood shared a teary video explaining her breakup with her boyfriend of four years, Carson Cope. Avery shared the sad video on Jan. 12, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

The popular TikTok media creator has more than 2.8 million followers on the platform, and her video about her recent breakup has gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Avery Wood shares a teary video on TikTok explaining her breakup with Carson.

Avery and Carson were together for four years, and she explained in her video why the couple decided to end their relationship. The video also included the caption, "Some chapters end peacefully. Thank you for your constant love and support." "This video is gonna be very hard to get through," she cried. "So, I'm asking for grace from you guys. Carson and I had to make a very grown-up decision to go our own separate ways."

"This was a very hard decision," she continued. "He is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. And the hardest part about this is that we both love each other so much." Avery added that she and Carson had fallen in love when they were just 15, and they were just "two pieces of cardboard." "And then over time, we became puzzle pieces, and our puzzle pieces just don't fit," she explained. "And that is not him. That is not me. It is both of us. ... The love we still share is real."

Article continues below advertisement

@averykatherinewood Some chapters end peacefully. Thank you for your constant love and support 🤍 ♬ original sound - Avery Katherine Wood

Carson appeared with Avery in some of her videos online, and the couple shared their lives as they finished high school and went off to college. The content creator spoke candidly about how the former duo handled being in a long-distance relationship while one attended school at the University of Florida and the other was enrolled at Eastern University in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have been dating since freshman year of high school, and we are now going into sophomore year of college," she said. "It, like, actually makes me wanna cry," she said in another video about the couple's long-distance relationship. "Like, the fact that I found such strong love so early on. I'm just so thankful." Avery asked that her fans give her "grace" as she navigates her new normal.

Article continues below advertisement

"So for the next couple of weeks, I just ask for grace and patience and understanding," she said. "Even when you don’t understand. I’m still trying to figure everything out, but I’ve been blessed with you guys, an amazing support system. And I know everything is going to be OK, because it always is. Everything always works out. There’s a plan. God knows what he’s doing, and I trust in him."