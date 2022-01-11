Axel Webber Turned to Charlie Puth Following His Rejection From Julliard

On Jan. 9, TikTok user Axel Webber, who has more than 2 million followers on the platform, posted a video in which he announced that he was going in for an audition at Julliard. Following the audition, Axel said that he felt like he "botched it."

"The guy gave me absolutely no reaction," Axel explained. "He just stared, right into my soul. He didn’t even say anything until he said ‘thanks’ and then joined the other breakout room in the Zoom call."