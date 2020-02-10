Set of Baby Care Instructions from 1968 Goes Viral for Its Hilariously Outdated Advice

Oooh I can't even get into how mad that parenthetical makes me. For now, let's talking about this breastfeeding schedule. First of all, if you're able to and want to breastfeed, today, you feed that baby whenever they're hungry. Since the baby is spending most of their time with you in the room, there's no real schedule.

Also, it seems crazy that the baby's last feeding was supposed to be at 10 p.m. and then they just weren't fed until 12 hours later? It's safe to say that advice has changed massively.