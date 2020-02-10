We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: AMC/Facebook

Set of Baby Care Instructions from 1968 Goes Viral for Its Hilariously Outdated Advice

Parenting advice is always changing. There's so much out there and people have lots of different opinions, but it's pretty safe to say that, over the years, doctors have learned a lot about how to effectively take care of babies and give them the best chance to grow up healthy and happy. 

The best way to take care of a newborn baby is ever-evolving along with new research that helps us learn. And that is about to become clearer than ever. Micala Gabrielle Henson was with her mom going through old things in her house when they came across a set of infant care instructions from 1968. She shared them on Facebook because they demonstrate just how much we've learned since then about what newborn babies need to thrive. 