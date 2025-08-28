Former 'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard’s Daughter Ricki Is Expecting — All the Details Emily is going to be a grandmother at 39! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 28 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emilygmaynard;@rickihendrikk

In a classic “now you see me, now you don’t” move, Ricki Hendrick, 20, former ABC Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s firstborn daughter, dropped receipts of some pretty big news on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 26, 2025 — she’s pregnant! Then she went silent right after. Thankfully, Redditor @Mysterious_Reply_489 snagged a screenshot and shared it, which was later reported by Us Weekly. The post featured an ultrasound from Aug. 18, 2025. Needless to say, Emily, now 39, is about to be a grandma.

Article continues below advertisement

For a recap, Emily starred on Season 8 of The Bachelorette, which premiered on May 14, 2012. At the end of the show, she accepted Jef Holm’s proposal, but they split a few months later. By 2015, she married Tyler Johnson, and together they’ve welcomed five kids. Ricki was Emily's first child with Joseph Riddick “Ricky” Hendrick IV, who tragically died in a plane crash in 2004. Now, Ricki is about to become a mom herself. Here’s what we know so far about her pregnancy and who the baby daddy is.

Emily Maynard's firstborn daughter, Ricki, announced she was pregnant in August 2025.

Emily Maynard’s daughter, Ricki, announced at the end of August 2025 via Instagram Stories that she is expecting her first child. She didn’t make a direct announcement but shared a photo of an ultrasound from Aug. 18 showing a pretty developed baby, signaling that she’s pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

The image was shared by Redditor @Mysterious_Reply_489 (it has since it has disappeared from Ricki’s Instagram), and she hasn’t posted an update since (at least as of this writing). Because her name is written in the corner of the ultrasound, it further confirms that it’s hers.

Article continues below advertisement

While many fans in the comments of the Reddit post celebrated the news, others couldn’t help but point out her age and the fact that she’s just starting college, noting she “will be relying on her parents to support that baby unless the guy is stepping in.” Another commenter quickly pointed out, however, that “her grandfather is a billionaire and the richest family in Charlotte.”

A little digging confirms that her grandfather, Joseph Riddick “Rick” Hendrick III, is indeed extremely wealthy. He owns Hendrick Motorsports, a premier NASCAR team, and Hendrick Automotive Group, and is estimated to be worth $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Article continues below advertisement

So, Ricki’s name isn’t just relevant in the reality TV world, it’s also tied to professional race car driving, not only because of her grandfather but also because her father was a stock car racer. While Ricki might be young to have a baby, at least financially, she seems well-positioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@rickihendrikk Ricki Hendrick with Payton Pauls.

Who is Ricki Hendrick’s baby’s father?

Ricki hasn’t announced who her baby’s father is, but there are photos of her with one guy, Payton Pauls, shared on both of their Instagram accounts. While it’s possible they’re just friends and he’s not the father, he could be.