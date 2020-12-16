Bad Bunny Is the Oldest of Three — Meet His Sibling Look-Alikes

Bad Bunny Is the Oldest of Three — Meet His Sibling Look-AlikesBy Pippa Raga
Seeing triple? Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has two younger brothers and they are low-key his clones.
Want to learn more about the Martínez Ocasio clan? Keep scrolling to learn more about Bad Bunny's siblings.
Who are Bad Bunny's brothers?
Bad Bunny has two younger brothers: Bernie and Bysael. Bernie is 23 and Bysael is 18 now, according to a Mitú article that stated they were 21 and 16, respectively, two years ago.
Bernie often accompanies el Conejo Malo on tour and even has a cameo appearance in Bad Bunny's latest video for "Yo Visto Así," where he appears alongside stars like Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, as well as reggaetonera Karol G.
All three siblings appear to be really close. Youngest brother Bysael is pursuing a career in baseball, after having recently graduated high school from the Beltrán Baseball Academy. "The three of you look the same," one person writes on Bysael's Instagram page, while another wonders: "Do you have a lookalike?"
According to a long-form profile on the New York Times about the Puerto Rican superstar, Benito and his two brothers grew up in a "stable lower-middle-class family of observant Catholics."
Their parents worked hard to provide for their three children. Bad Bunny's father drove trucks, while his mother taught English.
And though the brothers grew up only 45 minutes away from San Juan's metro area, in Vega Baja, Bad Bunny explains that going into the city was a major event growing up — one that would happen once a season, "four, at most five times a year."
"As a child," he told the outlet, "for better or worse, I always lived in my bubble. Now, I could say — and people do say — it's a form of privilege. But it's always been my way of being. Me, in my house and in my bubble, imagining a better, more magical world."
No one reps Puerto Rico like Bad Bunny.
"I've always been very proud of where I come from," the "Yo Perreo Sola" artist told Billboard in 2018. "I love my island. It means pride, it means love. It means a lot of things to me. Being a Puerto Rican, it means everything. It's what I am."
"I love where I was born, where I grew up, what I learned, what I lived," he went on to say.
And these days, with the pandemic raging across the globe and most live tours canceled, Bad Bunny is spending the longest stretch of time he's ever spent back on the island since 2017. "Setting foot on the island is really important for me," he said.
It also appears to provide the superstar with some much needed rest and relaxation, in the form of spending more time with his family and his girlfriend (possible fiancée? wife?), Gabriela Berlingeri.
But that isn't to say he's been hunkered down, either. The artist has recently been releasing music videos for the songs on "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo," and working on some exciting brand collaborations with Corona Beer, Crocs, and Cheetos.