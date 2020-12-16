Bad Bunny Is the Oldest of Three — Meet His Sibling Look-Alikes

Want to learn more about the Martínez Ocasio clan? Keep scrolling to learn more about Bad Bunny's siblings.

Seeing triple? Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has two younger brothers and they are low-key his clones.

Who are Bad Bunny's brothers?

Bad Bunny has two younger brothers: Bernie and Bysael. Bernie is 23 and Bysael is 18 now, according to a Mitú article that stated they were 21 and 16, respectively, two years ago.

Bernie often accompanies el Conejo Malo on tour and even has a cameo appearance in Bad Bunny's latest video for "Yo Visto Así," where he appears alongside stars like Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, as well as reggaetonera Karol G.

All three siblings appear to be really close. Youngest brother Bysael is pursuing a career in baseball, after having recently graduated high school from the Beltrán Baseball Academy. "The three of you look the same," one person writes on Bysael's Instagram page, while another wonders: "Do you have a lookalike?"

According to a long-form profile on the New York Times about the Puerto Rican superstar, Benito and his two brothers grew up in a "stable lower-middle-class family of observant Catholics." Their parents worked hard to provide for their three children. Bad Bunny's father drove trucks, while his mother taught English.

And though the brothers grew up only 45 minutes away from San Juan's metro area, in Vega Baja, Bad Bunny explains that going into the city was a major event growing up — one that would happen once a season, "four, at most five times a year."

"As a child," he told the outlet, "for better or worse, I always lived in my bubble. Now, I could say — and people do say — it's a form of privilege. But it's always been my way of being. Me, in my house and in my bubble, imagining a better, more magical world."