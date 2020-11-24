Is Bad Bunny in the Hospital? The Superstar Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Keep reading for everything we know about Bad Bunny's coronavirus diagnosis, and how he's doing today.

Is Bad Bunny in the hospital ? Continuing what is sure to be one of the wildest years in the Puerto Rican superstar's life, Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Ocasio Martinez) has now tested positive for COVID-19, according to what his publicist, Sujeylee Solá, told the Associated Press.

For her part, fiancée ( or is it wife? ) Gabriela Berlingeri has been quiet about the diagnosis, and has only used her social media in recent days to promote her jewelry line, Diciembre Veintinueve. It's unclear whether she has contracted the virus as well.

Whether or not he's in the hospital is unknown, but we hope Bad Bunny's lack of major symptoms means that he's convalescing at home.

It wasn't until the following day, on Monday, Nov. 23, that his publicist explained to the Associated Press that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to her, the singer was not showing any major symptoms as of the announcement and was also not taking any interviews.

Fans were disappointed when Bad Bunny, who was meant to perform his hit "Dákiti" along with Jhay Cortez, did not make it to Nov. 22's American Music Awards. The reggaeton superstar, who won Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for "YHLQMDLG" at the awards, did something extremely uncharacteristic: He canceled his appearance without explanation.

Bad Bunny was hospitalized over the summer for appendicitis.

Another reason for why Bad Bunny is in everyone's thoughts in light of his recent positive test is that he was in the hospital just a few months ago in July. On July 9, the star was admitted to the Doctors Center in Puerto Rico's capital of San Juan for a grave appendicitis that resulted in emergency surgery.

Bad Bunny thankfully recovered, and the past few months have held nothing but success for the 26-year-old star. In September, he is said to have gotten married in secret to Gabriela, and also collaborated with both Crocs and Corona Beer.

I’ll be in the lab for the next 3 days finding a cure for Bad Bunny 🦠 pic.twitter.com/5Cu7B40KdK — Francisco Oceano 🤍 (@Trapxficant3) November 23, 2020

In October, Bad Bunny bought himself a new Bugatti and celebrated the release of "Dákiti," as well as its rise to the top of the charts. He also won Best Reggaeton Performance at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, and took home seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

It's unfortunate that Bad Bunny was unable to perform at this year's AMAs. Thankfully, he was still well enough to attend the award show virtually and even present the award for Favorite Female Artist from his home in Los Angeles.