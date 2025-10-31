How Did These Members of the ‘Bad Girls Club’ Pass Away? Deshayla Harris was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Oxygen

The Bad Girls Club's premise is a recipe for reality TV meltdowns, which some viewers find endearing or, at the very least, entertaining. Sadly, some of the folks who've been featured as cast members on the Oxygen network program passed away far too young.

Which members of the 'Bad Girls Club' have passed away?

Season 12's Linsey "Jade" Berardi was pronounced dead on April 2, 2015, just a month before her 23rd birthday. Due to the date of her death, initial reactions online to murmurs of her passing were thought to have been a poorly executed April Fool's joke.

Sadly, this wasn't the case. Early rumors speculated that her death was related to a drug overdose, which were blasted as unsubstantiated claims, as per Starcasm. However, previous Facebook posts spoke to health issues Berardi had been afflicted with before she was declared deceased.

The Bad Girls personality told her social media followers that she would be "going away due to health problems" and that she would be off the web "for some time." A little over a week later, she was uploading posts about Kurt Cobain and Jim Morrison.

On March 12, 2015, Berardi wrote that she was "bored and sick" whilst "listening to Puscifer." She uploaded additional comments in the thread of her post stating that she had "just got out of the hospital," but that she wasn't keen on talking about it. She called the experience a "nightmare." A few weeks later, she was dead.

Five years later, it was reported that another Bad Girls Club member had passed away. Demitra Roche, aka "The Miami Maverick" from Season 8, died at just 34 years of age. TMZ wrote in 2020 that a cause of death for the Valholla Entertainment artist was yet to be determined.

Record producer Vince Valholla posted on X (formerly Twitter) upon learning the news of Roche's death: "I'm at a loss for words. Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm heartbroken by the news of her passing. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

Later in the same year, Boston, Mass. native and Season 3 Bad Girls Club personality Whitney Collings passed away when she was 33 years old on Dec. 4, 2020. Unlike Berardi and Roche, TMZ's report of Collings's death certificate gave more insight into the circumstances of her passing.

According to documentation obtained by the outlet, "Whitney's immediate cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol, and clonazepam." Furthermore, she was pronounced deceased at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Boston, Mass., and was buried in Peabody, Mass., on Dec. 10.

Her passing was determined to be an accident, and her occupation at the time of death was listed as a salesperson in the cannabis industry. A few months later, Season 17 Bad Girls Club alum Deshayla Harris, known as "The Firecracker Fashionista," was the victim of a series of shootings that occurred in Virginia Beach on March 26, 2021.