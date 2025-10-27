You'd Be Surprised to Learn How Much 'Special Forces' Stars Get Paid for the TV Show It's surprising to learn how much 'Special Forces' stars earn for appearing on the show. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 27 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Reality Club

When stars appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, they're going to be pushed to their limits. Between physical and mental challenges that determine their mettle, it's a difficult experience that most people would only undergo for a pretty hefty monetary compensation.

Article continues below advertisement

But what exactly do the stars get paid for appearing on the TV show? It's an interesting question, especially considering the star caliber of those who appear on Special Forces and put their lives on the line for entertainment. Here's what we know about the answer.

Source: Pete Dadds/Fox

Article continues below advertisement

How much do the 'Special Forces' stars get paid for appearing on the TV show?

The question of how much stars get paid to appear on the show is somewhat difficult to answer. We know that they don't receive any cash prize or obvious compensation at the end of the series, just bragging rights. It's unclear, however, what they might get paid per episode.

We do know that they don't receive residuals, which means that although they receive compensation to appear per episode, they aren't receiving any long-term monetary gain from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pete Dadds/Fox

'Special Forces' stars Tom Sandoval and others talk unionizing over residuals.

It is perhaps because of this lack of serious compensation that has prompted stars from Special Forces, including Tom Sandoval, to discuss the possibility of unionizing. The movement itself has been championed by Bethenny Frankel, but others picked up the call. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom said of the possibility of unionizing reality stars, “I have mixed feelings. Look, I think there should be a reality TV union. There’s a lot of like, ‘If you won’t do it, someone else will.'" Tom discussed how reality stars don't enjoy residuals when the episodes air over and over on television.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "There's no eight-hour, 12-hour shoot days. When they re-show an episode of me on Vanderpump Rules, that’s not a good look and it brings up all these old feelings and old hatred of s--ty things that I’ve maybe done or somebody has done in their past. So in a sense, people should be getting residuals for that because actually, if anything, reality people go through a lot worse than what actors do when they show episodes again.”

Tara Reid, who has appeared on other reality television shows before Special Forces, chimed in, saying, "I think a lot of people on reality feel the same way as a lot of people on streaming shows, going ‘Hey, if they run this show a million times, why am I not getting residuals on it, too?’ I think that’s a really fair question."

Article continues below advertisement