Is 'Special Forces' Star Rodolfo 'Rudy' Reyes Married? Rudy and Jade first got engaged in 2020. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 25 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET

In Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, former US Marine Rodolfo "Rudy" Reyes pushes people to their most extreme moments. As a former Marine and martial arts instructor, Special Forces star Rudy often draws the best out of people in their worst moments. But what about the Rudy who lives at home?

Is Rudy married? As it turns out, he was engaged for a very long time, and his fiancée, Jade Struck, is also in the industry. But did they ever get married? Here's what we know about Rudy and Jade's relationship and whether or not they tied the knot. Along with how Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards plays into that answer.

Is Rudy Reyes married?

In the past, Rudy has talked about having a difficult life and overcoming many obstacles. But was one of those obstacles a challenge in his engagement that Rudy was able to overcome and put behind him? Unfortunately, no. Rudy and Jade never married. As far as we know, he is single.

Mirror reports that Rudy and Jade got engaged in 2020. But then in early 2025, Rudy seemed to remove all traces of Jade from his social media accounts. Jade also seemed to clear all mention of Rudy from her social media accounts. The announcement of the termination of their relationship came in a comment section after a fan asked why Jade was not with him on a vacation overseas.

In the since-deleted comment, Rudy replied, "We are not together anymore sadly but I take every opportunity for growth and improvement" (excerpts from Mirror). So what exactly happened? There has been no official public response; however, fans believe they know why his relationship with Jade fell apart.

Did Rudy end his engagement over 'RHOBH' star Denise Richards?

That reason? Denise Richards, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At least, allegedly. Denise and Rudy met on the set of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test while filming Season 3.

Not long after filming Season 3, Rudy bragged about being a "family man." In a January interview with Reali-Tea, Rudy shared, "The [celebrity] recruits that are there to rediscover themselves, maybe at one time, were superstars in whatever field. And in time, none of us can stay on top." At the time, he gushed about Jade and his "two young children" from a previous relationship.

Rudy added, "I think, because I’ve aged and am facing some of my own mortality, new responsibilities as a father and a family man … we used to do some pretty badass stuff in our units. We used to fight heavy wars with the toughest dudes in the world and had the greatest time doing it. We’re not those guys anymore. We are inside, but not outside.” It would appear that Rudy's, "family man," persona does not prevent him from an alleged entanglement with Denise.

