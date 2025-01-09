Inside Cam Newton's Net Worth, Long NFL Career, and Newfound Reality TV Fame Cam Newton began his NFL career in 2011. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 9 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although NFL quarterback Cam Newton hasn't been on the field in years, that doesn't mean he's going anywhere. Because, thanks to reality competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, he is proving his athletic prowess all over again. And for those who aren't too familiar with the former pro, they might be wondering what Cam Newton's net worth is.

Article continues below advertisement

He began his career in the NFL in 2011 when he was drafted to the Carolina Panthers. From there, he played for the New England Patriots before going back to the Panthers in what would be his final time on the field. But outside of football, Cam has been plenty busy, including Special Forces yes, but also as a dad of eight. There's really never a dull moment for the NFL star.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cam Newton's net worth?

After a long career in the NFL, Cam's net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $75 million. The average length of an NFl career is just over three years. Cam surpassed that by plenty, since he last played for the league in 2021, rounding out a 10-year-long career. In November 2024, he spoke about his time as a quarterback on his 4th and 1 podcast and, he shared, he knows his time on the field is behind him.

Cam Newton NFL Quarterback, Podcast Host Net worth: $75 million Cam Newton is a former quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He began his career in 2011 and played for the last time in 2021. He also hosts a podcast called 4th and 1, and he is a Season 3 contestant on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Birthdate: May 11, 1989 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Mother: Jackie Newton Father: Cecil Newton Sr. Children: Chosen, Camidas, Cashmere, Caesar, Jaden, Sovereign-Dior, Shakira, and an eighth unnamed child.

Article continues below advertisement

Cam explained on the podcast that, although he isn't officially retired, that doesn't mean he plans to come back to the game. "At this particular point in time, the question was, 'oh, we don't know if Cam's retired yet,'" he said. "New flash — I'm never going to retire. I know I've played my last piece of football. It don't matter to me to officially retire. I'm in a happy place."

Part of that happy place apparently includes being part of Special Forces, which is led by former members of the military. Celebrities, athletes, and reality TV stars test themselves with various challenges every week, and Cam is part of the Season 3 group of celebrity contestants who agreed to go on the show to prove something to themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Cam Newton has eight kids.