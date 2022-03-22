Leon, the Dog From 'Bad Vegan,' Reacts to the Docuseries on Instagram

Netflix's true-crime documentary Bad Vegan follows Sarma Melngailis’s life as the owner of the vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine. Throughout the Netflix doc, viewers watch Sarma’s rise to fame in the New York food industry. However, her world quickly unravels after she meets her husband, Anthony Strangis.

Anthony and Sarma fled New York after she reportedly swindled over $2 million from Pure Food and Wine’s investors and employees.