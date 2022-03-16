What Happened to Sarma Melngailis's Dog, Leon?

A true-crime series on Netflix revisits the harrowing story of Sarma Melngailis, an ambitious restaurateur whose ventures, Pure Food & Wine and One Lucky Duck, once helped popularize the raw food movement.

In four episodes, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives casts light on the complications Melngailis had to face after falling for Anthony Strangis (aka Shane Fox), a fast-food lover with a gambling addiction. Allegedly, Strangis told Melngailis that he would make her dog immortal. Did he succeed?