Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu Dies at 48 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Barbie Hsu became a household name for her role in the TV show 'Meteor Garden.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 3 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hsushiyuan

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu has sadly passed away. Her sister, talk show host Dee Hsu, confirmed the devastating news of Barbie's death in a statement through an agent via the Taipei Times. She was 48 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other," Dee said. "I will always be grateful to her and miss her." So, what happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Barbie Hsu's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Barbie Hsu's cause of death?

On Jan. 29, 2025, Barbie Hsu and her family traveled to Japan to celebrate the Taiwanese Lunar New Year holiday. Tragically, a few days later, Barbie passed away from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu.

"Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, and my dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us," her sister, Dee, said in a statement. According to Focus Taiwan, Barbie "Big S" Hsu had a history of health issues, including epilepsy and heart disease. She had been hospitalized before due to seizures, including a near-fatal episode during the birth of her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Born on Oct. 6, 1976, Barbie became a household name for her role in the Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden, which catapulted her to international fame. She went on to star in numerous TV shows and films, such as Mars, Silk, Corner With Love, and Summer's Desire. Barbie reportedly retired from the entertainment industry in 2022 following her 2021 divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, per CNN World.