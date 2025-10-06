Bari Weiss Married a Man, Then a Woman — But She Says She’s Not Into Labels "I’ve been in love with both men and women." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 6 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@RealTime

She’s one of the most recognizable — and controversial — voices in American media. Bari Weiss has made a name for herself by challenging orthodoxy, whether she's taking on the legacy media, calling out groupthink, or launching her own platform to say the things others won’t.

That same instinct — to push against neat boxes and easy definitions — shows up in her personal life too. As those who are familiar with her history know, Bari Weiss has been married to both a man and a woman. She’s been very open about being mostly attracted to women and her dating history has reflected that. When it comes to identity, however, she’s never been one to stick to labels. For Bari, it’s never been about fitting into a category. It’s about being honest — even when honesty doesn’t come with a hashtag.

Bari Weiss married Jason Kass before her public life ever took off.

Before she was a household name — or a media lightning rod — Bari married Jason Kass, an environmental engineer and public policy expert. While little is known about her marriage, Wikipedia reports it lasted from 2013 to 2016. This was prior to her joining The New York Times when she was still writing and editing for The Wall Street Journal and Tablet.

Unfortunately, you won’t find many details about her relationship with Jason. For example, Bari never shared why it ended. What she has shared is that she’s loved both men and women. While her past relationships are part of her story, they don’t define her. Per her 2019 Vanity Fair profile, Bari refuses to turn her dating history into a political point or a personal brand. She explained, “I don’t trade on my sexual identity in that way for political points. I think that’s lame and it’s not my style.”

Bari married Nellie Bowles, and their life together reflects shared values more than labels.

As of 2025, Bari is married to Nellie Bowles, a former New York Times tech reporter and a central figure at The Free Press, the media company Bari founded after leaving the Times in 2020. The two began dating in 2018, per JWeekly. They reportedly got married in 2021, but they’ve kept the exact date private — again, very on-brand for Bari.

Together, they’ve built a life that blends the personal and the professional. Nellie now serves as an editor at The Free Press, and the couple have two children together.

At a combo baby shower + book party hosted by her most ferocious champion @CaitlinPacific. pic.twitter.com/cPkALbxqcH — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) May 27, 2024

She married across gender lines, but rejects being reduced to that fact.

Bari’s public stance on identity politics has always been complicated — part critique, part personal tension. She’s often positioned herself against the idea that identity alone should be a source of authority. And that includes her own. She’s said she’s “mostly attracted to women,” but hasn’t aligned herself with any particular label — not lesbian, not bisexual. In her view, attraction isn’t always so easily defined. It’s personal.

