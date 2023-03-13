Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images The Internet Is Obsessed With Paul Rogers, the "Hot" Editor of 'EEAAO' — Who Is His Wife? By Kelly Corbett Mar. 13 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Bow down to Everything Everywhere All at Once! The futuristic comedy-drama stole the show at the 2023 Oscars, taking home the gold for seven out of its 11 nominations. The film beat out nine other top-performing films for the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture.

Additionally, filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert each won for their original screenplay and directing. On the acting side, Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress, while Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis respectively won Best Supporting Actor and Actress. And then there was Paul Rogers, who won the Oscar for Best Editing. Not too familiar with Paul? It seems most weren't until he accepted the award and he suddenly, well, became everything everywhere all at once on Twitter.

Who is Paul Rogers's wife?

During his acceptance speech, Paul gave his wife a shoutout, confirming that he is in fact taken. While Paul is very tight-lipped about his personal life, we can confirm that he is married. While we don't know many details about her, his wife was by his side on Oscar night, and might we say they look adorable together.

The internet has the hots for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' editor Paul Rogers.

While Paul worked behind the camera in Everything Everywhere All at Once, he finally got his spotlight moment when he won the Academy Award for Best Editing. As he took the stage to collect his well-earned statuette, the Twitterverse couldn't help but notice that he was quite the dashing man.

Twitter user @ebbandflowph wrote: "Folks, Paul Rogers is hot. His work on EEAAO is also amazing." Another user-turned-instant-admirer @TheBrookeMarks said: "I’d give that editor everything everywhere all at once."

Paul Rogers, the editor of EEAAO, is SO HOT like pic.twitter.com/KI7fWOQIX4 — Renner (pagod na) (@iskolohista) March 6, 2023

NY Times Award season columnist Kyle Buchanan, who was at the live show, even took to Twitter to confirm that members of the audience were also gushing over Paul, who said this was his second film editing ever.

The Oscar for editing goes to… Paul Rogers for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE! “He’s very good-looking,” the man behind me murmurs. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 13, 2023

Me: Paul Rogers is hot.



Paul Rogers: I’d like to thank my wife.



Me: Dammit. — Daniel Martinez (@theartister) March 13, 2023