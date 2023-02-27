Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Thanks His Wife for Helping Revive His Career By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 27 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

After a decades-long hiatus due to a lack of opportunities, Ke Huy Quan returned to acting in the absurdist dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film received near-universal acclaim, with critics and fans lauding Ke Huy's performance.

The star's strong comeback has since taken Hollywood and awards season by storm, earning him various accolades — including a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, and SAG Award — for best supporting actor. He often expresses surprise and gratitude in his acceptance speeches, even thanking his wife for her endless support. So, who is the lucky lady that's been with Ke Huy Quan through it all? Keep reading to learn more about his wife, Echo.

Who is Ke Huy Quan's wife?

Although it's unclear when they tied the knot, Ke Huy met his wife, Echo, in the early 2000s while working for renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai. They keep their relationship very private and out of the public eye.

With that said, not much is known about Echo — she does all she can to stay out of the spotlight. She does not have any public social media accounts and does not appear on her husband's Instagram page. Nevertheless, Ke Huy recently offered a glimpse into their relationship, stating that Echo is the reason he didn't give up on acting.

After watching Crazy Rich Asians, he was inspired to try acting again. Ke Huy was understandably nervous, but his wife wouldn't let him give up on his dreams. "I was going to be 50 years old," he told Vanity Fair. "I didn't know what it would be like to go and audition and get rejected again and again. I didn't know whether Hollywood wanted me again." Luckily, he took the leap and landed the leading role of Waymond Wang — and it changed everything.

When he accepted the Golden Globe for best supporting actor, Ke Huy thanked his wife for supporting him through his stalled career and encouraging him to give acting one last try: "And last but not least, I want to thank the most important person in my life, the one person that has never stopped believing in me. My wife, Echo, I love you with all my heart."

Ke Huy revealed Echo wasn't too thrilled about him practicing stunts at home.

Following the release of Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Oscar nominee noted that his wife wasn't too pleased with the damage he'd done to their house while practicing for his fanny pack fight scene. "I practiced for a long time," Ke Huy told Entertainment Weekly. "The fanny pack is six or seven feet long, and I was constantly throwing this around, wrapping it around my neck and stuff."

