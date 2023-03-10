Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Stephanie Hsu Will Be Singing Live at the 2023 Oscars By Chris Barilla Mar. 10 2023, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

It goes without saying that it has been a big year for Stephanie Hsu. Between starring in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once to working on the television series Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson, Stephanie is becoming more of a household name than ever.

Now, at the 2023 Oscars, the soundtrack from Everything Everywhere All at Once is getting some attention, particularly the song "This Is a Life," which Stephanie has been tapped to perform at the award show. We know Stephanie's abilities as an actor are second to none, but is she a singer too? Keep reading to find out!

Is Stephanie Hsu a singer?

Fans may be familiar with Stephanie thanks to her abilities as an actor, but many may not know that her experience extends into the world of theater as well, where she sang and performed in multiple stage productions over the years. Indeed, per Wikipedia, Stephanie played Karen in The Spongebob Musical in Chicago back in 2016. In 2017, she officially made her Broadway debut.

Stephanie also took on the role of Christine Canigula in the first performance of Be More Chill, which took place at the Two River Theater in Red Bank, N.J. The star reprised that very same role on two separate subsequent occasions: during its off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center in 2018 as well as during its official Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre in 2019. Stephanie has had music from her Broadway performances released digitally as well, per Playbill.