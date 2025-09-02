New 'Vogue' Head Editor and "Nepo Baby" Chloe Malle Is Married to a Corporate Head Honcho Chloe and Graham tied the knot at her family's estate. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 2 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @chloemalle

When you have a famous parent, or parents, it can make things both easier and more difficult. Easier, because you already have connections that can open doors for you. But also harder, because you have to unshackle yourself from your parents' careers and somehow forge your own path. This has been the case for Chloe Malle, daughter of actor Candice Bergen and French director/screenwriter Louis Malle.

In September 2025, Chloe was tapped to succeed the legendary Anna Wintour as the head editor at Vogue Magazine, securing one of the most coveted spots in the fashion world. Yet Chloe is not just Vogue's most famous editorial lead and the daughter of Hollywood icons; she's a mother and a wife. Here's what we know about Chloe's married life and her husband, Graham McGrath Albert.

Source: MEGA Chloe with her famous mom, Candice Bergen

Is Anna Wintour's heir to the Editor throne, Chloe Malle, married?

On Sept. 2, 2025, Chloe was announced as the heir to Anna's throne at Vogue. She told the New York Times that her mom's fame has definitely affected her career, but it has also inspired her. She shared, "There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in. It’s delusional to say otherwise. I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills."

And in pursuit of proving that, Chloe has created a name for herself in the fashion and editing world. In the process, she met the love of her life: Graham McGrath Albert. They married in July 2015 at Le Coual, her family’s country home near Cahors, France, according to People.

She told Vogue of the choice to marry at her family's estate, “I grew up spending every summer there, so it made a lot of sense to me to get married there. When I first got engaged, I was overwhelmed by the idea of planning a wedding, but as soon as I started thinking about getting married at Le Coual, everything felt so natural and easy to imagine.”

They share two children: a son named Louis, born in May 2020, and a daughter named Alice, born in April 2022. While speaking of motherhood with Margeaux, she shared, "Mom of two is really the most time-consuming occupation at the moment, which I’m leaning into." She added that she has decided to "embrace the fact that they’re going to take most of my time and my logistical mental space.”

Here's what we know about her husband, Graham McGrath Albert.

But what kind of husband could keep up with someone like Chloe, who is such a dominating force in the world of fashion these days? His name is Graham, and he's a big deal in his own niche.

According to The New York Times, Graham graduated from the College of William and Mary and works as vice president for the securitized credit investment team at MatlinPatterson, an asset manager in New York. The outlet reports that the two met in September 2009 at an Ethiopian New Year’s dinner that was hosted by a friend.

Four years later, on New Year's, Graham proposed using a 1920s Art Deco sapphire and diamond ring, while the couple was on vacation in Santa Barbara, Calif.