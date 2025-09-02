Chloe Malle’s Parents Shaped Culture — One Died Before Seeing Her Rise at 'Vogue' Chloe Malle was named the top editor at 'Vogue' in September 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 2 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Chloe Malle was named editor of Vogue in September 2025, the fashion world buzzed. After all, this was the first leadership change at the magazine in nearly 40 years. And let’s be honest — anytime there’s a major shakeup at an institution like Vogue, people start asking questions. Who is this new editor? What’s her background? Who are Chloe Malle’s parents?

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how someone lands one of the most coveted jobs in fashion, you're not alone. In Chloe’s case, part of the answer lies in legacy — a complicated, emotional one at that. Keep reading as we take a closer look at her upbringing.

Source: Mega

Chloe Malle’s parents were cultural giants in their own right.

Let’s start with her mother: Candice Bergen. You might know her as the sharp, Emmy-winning star of Murphy Brown, but, according to IMDb, her resume stretches far beyond that. Before TV fame, Candice was a fashion model — a familiar face in the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar long before her daughter would eventually join the masthead. She’s also a writer, with a candid memoir that gives real insight into her life in the spotlight and the struggles that came with it.

Then, there’s Chloe’s father, Louis Malle — a name that still holds significance in international cinema circles. According to his IMDb profile, he was a French filmmaker known for critically acclaimed films like Au revoir les enfants and My Dinner With Andre. Her father wasn’t just talented — he was decorated. He won an Oscar, a Palme d'Or, and the respect of film lovers around the world.

So yes — Chloe’s parents were famous. More importantly, however, they were storytellers. They shaped culture through art, journalism, and sharp observation. Given her upbringing, it’s hard not to see echoes of her parents in her own work as a writer, editor, and now, Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

Source: Mega

Chloe’s rise wasn’t without heartbreak.

Here’s the part many people don’t know: Louis Malle died in 1995, when Chloe was just a child. She grew up with a mother in the spotlight and a father who had already passed — a legend she’d never fully know as an adult. That kind of loss doesn’t just fade into the background. It sticks with you.

While her family name certainly opened some doors, that doesn't mean her path was effortless or preordained. Chloe earned her role at Vogue through years of work. Per Vogue, she served as social editor for a decade, wrote for publications like Town & Country and The New York Times, and curated stories that balanced elegance with curiosity. Her legacy may have helped her start — but it’s her own taste, discipline, and voice that got her to the top.