Bartender Shuts Down Customer Who Asked for "No Ice" to Get Extra Alcohol in Drink By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 1 2023, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

If you're ordering through the drive-thru and don't want to get short-changed on your fountain beverage, then you should probably ask for "light" or no ice. Usually, whoever's working behind the loudspeaker will be more than happy to top off your drink, because the profit margins on fountain beverages are extremely high.

All the business is paying for is the disposable cup, lid, and straw and each pour is only costing them a couple of pennies, if that, thanks to the nature of how fountain machines work. Those big bags of flavored syrup can yield hundreds of beverages per 5-gallon bag, depending on the size of the drinks purchased.

Alcohol is a slightly different story. Sure, booze markups are pretty crazy, with bars easily paying the entirety of the bottle they purchased with even a couple of cocktails, depending on how hoity-toity a location is. But bars tend to be a little less cavalier when it comes to how much alcohol they're pouring for their customers. So the "no ice" trick really isn't going to work.

However, that didn't stop one bar patron from attempting to get more booze for their buck in a viral TikTok uploaded by Jemima June (@jemimajune_) who recorded herself while working the bar. In the clip, we hear someone approach the bar, who Jemima acknowledges.

"Tequila cranberry no ice," the customer says to the bartender over booming music as she works to complete their drink order behind the bar. The customer shouts again, "no ice" as she pours the cranberry juice into the cup. She shows them that there isn't any ice in the drink.

"There's no ice in that," she says as she hands the drink over. It seems that the customer isn't happy with the amount of liquid inside of the cup, to which the bartender asks, "You want a double tequila cranberry? Just cause you say no ice doesn't mean you're gonna get more alcohol," she tells the bar patron.

The customer attempts to respond, to which she replies, "I know but if you say no ice it doesn't mean you're gonna get more alcohol. Double that means you're gonna get more alcohol."

Unless it was that bar patron's first time ordering a beverage, then they should be pretty well-versed in the difference between single and double shots. It's kind of baffling to think that just because they asked for no ice that they would receive more alcohol in their cup.

However, there were a number of TikTokers who had differing opinions about the way that Jemima handled the situation. In the comments section, there were some who thought that she was being unnecessarily rude to the patron: "In order to work as a bartender the requirement is to have a passive-aggressive attitude"

Another remarked, "I asked for no ice and the bartender gave me a whole lecture. I was like 'I just don’t want my drink watered down'" Someone else said, "My coworker said he asked for less ice, knowing he wasn’t getting more alcohol, and the bartender was so rude. He just didn’t want a lot of ice."

