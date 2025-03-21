Yuzvendra Chahal's "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" Shirt Has Some Fans Confused Yuzi Chahal's viral shirt is all over social media. By Joseph Allen Published March 21 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@Gems of Cricket

As Yuzvendra Chahal exited his divorce proceeding with Dhanashree Verma, he was seen wearing a t-shirt that sported a slogan that is now going viral. The shirt said "be your own sugar daddy," which led many to wonder what that slogan means and why it's suddenly everywhere.

What did Yuzvendra, who goes by Yuzi and is well-known internationally as a cricket player, mean by wearing the shirt? Here's what we know about the saying and why it's suddenly everywhere.

What does "be your own sugar daddy" mean?

Although Yuzi has not explicitly explained his shirt, it seems, given that he was wearing it on his way out of a divorce proceeding, that it was meant to be a jab at his soon-to-be ex-wife. Sugar daddies are usually men who bring in a lot of money and thereby provide for everything that their spouse or partner might need. He may have been suggesting that Dhanashree was using him for his money and that he would work hard to make sure she didn't get any of it in a divorce.

If you assume it's a message to Dhanashree, you can guess that Yuzi is saying that she will have to make her own money. The shirt could also be a more general message about self-reliance, though. It could be a suggestion that people in general should be their own sugar daddies, and shouldn't rely on anyone in their lives to provide them with the money they need to survive and thrive.

Has Yuzi said anything about the slogan?

Yuzi has not said anything publicly about the shirt, and it seems unlikely that he ever will. Instead, it seems like he's going to let the slogan speak for itself, especially given the context in which it appeared. If Yuzi does get married again, he'll probably want to be very careful about the prenup, making sure that the person loves him for who he is, and not for the money he has.

It should be stated that we certainly aren't hearing much of Dhanashree's side of the story. What seems clear, though, is that this divorce is anything but amicable and that Yuzi is going to resent any money he has to pay to her in its aftermath.

Still, if you want to, you can take inspiration from the shirt. The best way to ensure that you'll have what you need is to rely on yourself for it. Of course, community is fundamental to human nature, and it's OK to lean on other people for things you need. Even Yuzi would not have the money he has if it weren't for the fans who love him and the sport he helps to represent.