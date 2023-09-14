Home > Entertainment > Music Bebe Rexha's Revealing Dress at the VMAs Sparked Some Controversy Bebe Rexha attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a butt-revealing leather getup. The dress has caused some controversy. Details ahead. By D.M. Sep. 13 2023, Updated 10:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went down on Sept. 12, 2023, with some of music’s biggest stars hitting New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the annual event. Rapper Nicki Minaj hosted the show, which saw Bebe Rexha, Taylor Swift, and Drake nominated for their efforts this year. However, Bebe almost skipped out on the ceremony after becoming frustrated with the dress she planned to wear to the show.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer suggested that she may appear on the red carpet but wasn't sure. Despite her previous hesitation, Bebe attended the star-studded event and her gown was the talk of the town. Here’s an explanation of the controversy surrounding Bebe’s VMA dress.

Bebe Rexha’s VMA dress has sparked some controversy!

Bebe ultimately decided to walk the pink carpet at the VMAs and did so proudly. The Grammy-nominated singer donned a form-fitting black dress, equipped with skin-barring cutouts on her butt. The gown also featured a cone-shaped bustier and a black horse tail. As she walked the pink carpet, Bebe flashed a dazzling smile for photographers, having seemingly overcome her previous frustrations. However, Bebe’s dress has caused some controversy and fans are dragging her online.

“These cutouts on Bebe Rexha's dress are random and ugly,” one person wrote. While another suggested that the singer’s dress choice was questionable as there were minors at the event. Fans even captured screenshots of Shakira’s brother reacting to Bebe’s dress, and he appeared startled by the sight. Bebe hasn't responded to the backlash, but she did share an image of herself from the pink carpet on Instagram.

Bebe Rexha almost didn't attend the VMAs for multiple reasons.

Days before the VMAs, Bebe took to TikTok and explained that she was feeling “anxious AF.” Partially due to her dress and her weight. “The VMAs are tomorrow, and I am anxious AF,” Bebe said in the clip. Adding, “I don’t know if I am going tomorrow… I do have an outfit. It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress.” She emphasized that she was “very grateful” to receive a VMA nomination for her collaboration with David Guetta but revealed that she was overcome with anxiety. Bebe explained that she was tired of being ridiculed for her weight.

Bebe Rexha has had a tough year.

The dress debacle at the VMAs isn't the first controversy for Bebe in 2023. In July, the “I’m A Mess” songstress shared screenshots of text messages from her ex-boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, which showed the two in a messy argument. In the messages, Keyan explained that he loved Bebe before suggesting that she gained weight. “Would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes,” he said in the text (via TMZ).

