'The Bachelorette Australia' Stars Becky and Elly Miles Shake Up Jenn Tran's Journey

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is officially underway, and it's shaping up to be one of the most dramatic and outrageous seasons to date! During the July 22 episode, the show issues a playful warning, advising viewers that the episode "contains images of a graphic nature, including scantily clad men thrusting and gyrating." The advisory cheekily concludes with a nod to those with sensitive hearts or lively libidos: "Viewer discretion is advised."

Article continues below advertisement

The warning stems from the first group date, where some of Jenn's suitors take the stage for a steamy strip tease. Adding to the excitement, Becky and Elly Miles, the dynamic duo from Season 6 of The Bachelorette Australia, join as special judges to help Jenn assess the passionate (and borderline erotic) competition. Keep scrolling to learn more about these entertaining sisters!

Article continues below advertisement

Becky and Elly Miles co-led Season 6 of 'The Bachelorette Australia.'

OK, we know this seems like a random guest appearance — but it actually makes a lot of sense! As Jenn's journey to find love continues unfolding in Melbourne, Australia, having two stars from The Bachelorette Australia join the physician assistant student for a group date adds an iconic touch.

That said, let's get to know the Miles sisters! After finishing in fifth place on Season 7 of The Bachelor Australia, fan-favorite contestant Elly Miles was named the leading lady for Season 6 of The Bachelorette Australia. Shortly after, Elly's older sister, Becky, joined her as a co-leading lady.

Article continues below advertisement

Their season debuted to the franchise's lowest-ever viewership of 628,000 and struggled to hold audience interest. By the end of Season 6, both Becky and Elly faced challenges in their relationships. Becky split from her winner, Pete Mann, the day after the finale, while Elly ended things with Frazer Neate soon after.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Elly works as a life coach, offering 1-on-1 coaching to help her clients create the life they "truly desire and deserve." She also co-hosts the Elvolve podcast, which hopes to empower listeners to "embrace personal transformation" and discover their worth.

If social media is anything to go by, it seems Elly is enjoying the single life! She regularly shares lifestyle and fitness content on Instagram while also offering brief glimpses into her entrepreneurial journey with Elvolve.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Becky, she has fully embraced motherhood and is eagerly awaiting the birth of her second child with her partner, James Bevin. They've been together since at least February 2021, as evidenced by Becky making their relationship Instagram official at that time.

Article continues below advertisement

Less than a year later, on Jan. 12, 2022, Becky and James announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Billie Austin, was born on April 30, 2022. On May 31, 2023, the couple shared the news of another baby on the way, due in October 2024!