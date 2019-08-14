Bella Thorne Talks Directing a Porn Film: “It Is Quite a Fun Environment”

Look away, Mickey Mouse, because long gone are Bella Thorne’s Disney Channel days. The 21-year-old star has officially crossed over from being in front of the camera to behind. Yes, the former Shake It Up star is making her directorial debut. However, fans may be shocked to learn that her newest job title landed her in the porn industry.

Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series "debuts films by unexpected guest directors to diversify porn production and help create more varied content with multiple types of viewers in mind." According to Pornhub’s press release, Bella’s new film Her & Him "depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter."

Bella Thorne talks about directing the porn flick Her & Him. The actress revealed in a behind-the-scenes Pornhub YouTube video that she was inspired to direct the film after thinking about the “relationship between a male and female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides in a sexual scenario.”

Bella initially thought she was going to make a Christmas horror flick, but her vision changed and she ended up making a “very beautiful, ethereal neon type of vision.” While she is used to being on film sets, she explained that shooting this short was “very interesting because we had real-life f--king on set.” Adding, “It was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it. It is quite a fun environment.”

The adult film, which stars entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands, will debut at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15. The short will then be available on Pornhub at that time. While her directorial debut may upset some fans, Bella urges people not to tear others down who would want to watch the film.

Source: Getty Images

“If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I’m sorry that you’re uncomfortable, but don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being OK with it,” she states in the YouTube video. “At the end of the day, it is sex and it’s something that the human body wants, needs, it constantly craves for it.”

Currently, Bella is also promoting her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, which talks about her struggles with life, sexual abuse, past relationships, and more. Basically, the pages are filled with poems of her life, not glossed over or edited to be what some may deem “digestible” for her younger fan base.

"I constantly wonder how I'm so OK because sometimes I get lost in my thoughts of all of the darkness that I've kind of been through, and I wonder where I would be if I wasn't me," she told the Associated Press.

Source: Instagram