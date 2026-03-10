Viral Video Causes Many to Question Whether Ben Shapiro's Eyebrows Are Real
"Are those his real eyebrows or is he doing some kind of bit here?"
Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro is known for getting people's attention through controversial and polarizing rhetoric. But in early March 2026, people were talking about the podcaster for another reason: his facial hair.
After a viral video surfaced showing Ben with enlarged eyebrows, many wondered whether he had truly switched up his look. Here's what we know about that viral post and Ben's actual appearance.
A now-suspended X account posted the video of Ben with larger eyebrows.
The X user @BackupJeffx, whose account is now suspended, posted the video in question to their account in early March 2026. Screenshots of the video show Ben Shapiro facing the camera, wearing a light blue blazer.
The caption for the post reads: "Breaking: Ben Shapiro says Tucker Carlson is having a 'psychotic break' after criticizing Chabad-Lubavitch. He calls Carlson's claim that they want to rebuild the Third Temple over Al-Aqsa Mosque 'clinically insane.'"
In screenshots of the video in question, Ben's eyebrows are thicker than usual, and many social media users called attention to the change.
One commenter said, "Didn't listen and no idea what he's talking about, but are those his real eyebrows or is he doing some kind of bit here?"
People posted jokes and memes about Ben's eyebrows on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit after seeing the post from @BackupJeffx.
For example, comedian Caroline Banieqicz made a parody eyebrow tutorial for Ben's "new look."
Others swapped Ben's eyebrows with fuzzy caterpillars, reimagined him as Frida Kahlo, and even compared Ben to Bert from Sesame Street.
In case you haven't watched Sesame Street in a while, I'll save you a Google search; Bert is the taller half of the Bert and Ernie duo, and he has a prominent unibrow.
Are Ben Shapiro's eyebrows real in the viral video?
The most likely explanation for the "new eyebrow look" in the viral post about Ben is that the now-suspended X user doctored the video to give Ben bigger eyebrows. A quick look at Ben's Instagram and TikTok accounts will show recent videos of Ben without the enhanced brows.
The original video, titled "Trump Just ENDED the Online Circus," is still up on Ben's YouTube page. In an episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, posted on March 6, 2026, Ben talked about Trump firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He claimed that Kristi Noem, Tucker Carlson, and California Governor Gavin Newsom suffer from "brain-rot," while President Trump does not.
Let's not forget that Trump confused a dementia screening for an IQ test back in October of 2025 and then doubled down on the statement again in January of 2026, per People.
"Addiction to the clicks and the giggles of the internet rots your brain and leaves you on the wrong side of 'normal Americans,'" Ben claimed. He later claimed that President Trump is good at his job because "he is not too online."