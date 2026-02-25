Oh No He Didn't! Benny Blanco Showed His Dirty Feet Online and Folks Are Disturbed
It's time to bring back shame.
It’s no secret that life as a celebrity can make the individual feel like they're living under a microscope. From interest in your dating life to thoughts about your lifestyle choices, it can be a lot to juggle. However, the cardinal rule for a celebrity — at least we hope — is to never get caught slipping. Whether that’s a nip slip, booty crack view, or anything that will make you cringe, just don’t do it. Unfortunately, it seems as if Benny Blanco has not received the memo.
Although the record producer is known for making headlines for everything under the sun, his latest appearance in the news cycle concerns his hygiene. If you’ve been glued to social media, you probably heard that the 37-year-old showed off dirty feet, and it’s not a baseless rumor. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Benny Blanco’s dirty feet and how he ended up in this predicament.
Benny Blanco’s dirty feet have left social media in shambles.
Talk about not putting your best foot forward! While we wish we could speak figuratively, this is as literal as it gets.
On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, Benny appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with his co-hosts Kristin Batalucco and Lil Dicky. And while the conversation was flowing like normal, viewers couldn’t help but notice Benny’s dusty feet.
The mind-blowing moment occurred when Benny got comfortable on the couch and kicked his feet up on the furniture. And yes, his feet, from the heels to the toes, were black and dusty.
While no one knows where specifically the podcast is filmed, social media users had various questions. For starters, why would one walk around a house barefoot? Secondly, why would Benny not check his feet, especially knowing he will be appearing on camera? And third, most importantly, why wasn’t the space properly cleaned?
“Benny Blanco takes pride in his poor cleanliness, which is quite troubling,” one person commented on YouTube. “He really is quite unappealing.”
“Good podcast,” another person said. “Wash your feet, Benny, and wash the floors.”
His feet have officially taken on a life of their own. Benny’s dirty feet have now found a home on WikiFeet.
Benny Blanco has not responded to the reaction to his dirty feet.
Having your dirty feet exposed online puts the “E” in embarrassing. However, we’d be remiss not to note that this could have been prevented. However, since Benny was caught in 4K with no cares in the world, farting up a storm and showing off his dusty paws, one would say that he couldn’t care less.
That said, since the grand reveal of his dusty bottoms, Benny has not said a peep about it. One might say he's embarrassed, while others believe he’s simply choosing not to address the elephant in the room, hoping the news will pass.
However, since the Internet is forever, and most folks waste no time being petty, it’s safe to say this dirty feet debacle will follow him for the rest of his career. Not to mention, folks are even questioning his wife, Selena Gomez, since most folks wouldn't want to date someone with questionable hygiene.
Only time will tell if Benny addresses the outrage.