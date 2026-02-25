Oh No He Didn't! Benny Blanco Showed His Dirty Feet Online and Folks Are Disturbed It's time to bring back shame. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 25 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s no secret that life as a celebrity can make the individual feel like they're living under a microscope. From interest in your dating life to thoughts about your lifestyle choices, it can be a lot to juggle. However, the cardinal rule for a celebrity — at least we hope — is to never get caught slipping. Whether that’s a nip slip, booty crack view, or anything that will make you cringe, just don’t do it. Unfortunately, it seems as if Benny Blanco has not received the memo.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the record producer is known for making headlines for everything under the sun, his latest appearance in the news cycle concerns his hygiene. If you’ve been glued to social media, you probably heard that the 37-year-old showed off dirty feet, and it’s not a baseless rumor. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Benny Blanco’s dirty feet and how he ended up in this predicament.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Benny Blanco’s dirty feet have left social media in shambles.

Talk about not putting your best foot forward! While we wish we could speak figuratively, this is as literal as it gets. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, Benny appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with his co-hosts Kristin Batalucco and Lil Dicky. And while the conversation was flowing like normal, viewers couldn’t help but notice Benny’s dusty feet.

The mind-blowing moment occurred when Benny got comfortable on the couch and kicked his feet up on the furniture. And yes, his feet, from the heels to the toes, were black and dusty.

Article continues below advertisement

While no one knows where specifically the podcast is filmed, social media users had various questions. For starters, why would one walk around a house barefoot? Secondly, why would Benny not check his feet, especially knowing he will be appearing on camera? And third, most importantly, why wasn’t the space properly cleaned?

Article continues below advertisement

“Benny Blanco takes pride in his poor cleanliness, which is quite troubling,” one person commented on YouTube. “He really is quite unappealing.” “Good podcast,” another person said. “Wash your feet, Benny, and wash the floors.” His feet have officially taken on a life of their own. Benny’s dirty feet have now found a home on WikiFeet.

opening twitter and the first thing i see is benny blanco's dirty feet on a couch..... maybe i should log off someone tell me it's fake — asya (@asyaforyou) February 24, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Benny Blanco has not responded to the reaction to his dirty feet.

Having your dirty feet exposed online puts the “E” in embarrassing. However, we’d be remiss not to note that this could have been prevented. However, since Benny was caught in 4K with no cares in the world, farting up a storm and showing off his dusty paws, one would say that he couldn’t care less.

That said, since the grand reveal of his dusty bottoms, Benny has not said a peep about it. One might say he's embarrassed, while others believe he’s simply choosing not to address the elephant in the room, hoping the news will pass.

Article continues below advertisement

benny blanco is disgusting and so is anyone who decides to marry him . please stop putting that video on my tl im getting actually nauseous — 🌗 (@photonblasters) February 25, 2026