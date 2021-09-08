Will Berlin's Son Be the Key to Getting the Robbers Out of the Bank of Spain in 'Money Heist'?

In Volume 1 of Part 5 , which debuted on Netflix on Sept. 3, viewers are introduced to Rafael through a series of flashbacks from four years before "D-Day."

Though Berlin (real name Andrés de Fonollosa, who is played by Pedro Alonso) died in Part 2 of Money Heist , the arrogant robber may live on in the series through his son, Rafael de Fonollosa.

Viewers only see Rafael in these scenes from the past, but many fans are convinced that the flashback storyline is a clue that the Professor's nephew will be a key figure for the success (or failure) of the heist in Volume 2.

Rafael wants to be different from his father and his thieving ways, but he ends up working with Berlin on a smaller heist to steal Viking-era gold.

Berlin's son, Rafael, may become an important part of the Bank of Spain robbery in 'Money Heist.'

After Berlin's death, the audience has learned more details about his personal life, like his failed marriage to Tatiana (Diana Gómez) and his close friendship with Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), through flashback scenes. In the first few minutes of Part 5, another key piece of information is revealed about the criminal's past: he has a son named Rafael from a prior relationship. Rafael is an engineer who graduated from MIT, and he has another degree in cybersecurity.

When he reunites with Berlin in Denmark, it's clear that the father and son have not been close. Berlin introduces Rafael to his then-new bride, Tatiana, and he recognizes that his son is attracted to her. He then spends time trying to convince Rafael to help him with a heist at the Castle of Frederiksborg. He's ultimately successful, and he works with his dad, Tatiana, Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), and Marseille (Luka Peroš) to pull off the robbery.

During Tatiana's concert at the castle, Rafael poses as a piano tuner to get inside. He breaks down the security system there, and he walks away with the gold with his dad. As the robbers get away via a boat, Rafael looks longingly at his stepmother. While we know that Berlin and Tatiana do ultimately split up, it's unclear whether Rafael had anything to do with it.

Source: Netflix

Though the inclusion of the past heist feels random — because Tatiana and Rafael are not part of any storylines in the present-day scenes — they could be introduced to the Bank of Spain robbery in Volume 2. After all, as viewers have seen in earlier seasons of the series, the flashbacks often provide crucial backstory information, or even clues about how the robbers will get out of their predicaments in the present.

Some fans believe that Rafael could either help or hinder the Bank of Spain heist. He likely doesn't have the fondest memories of his late dad, but he may be more inclined to help his uncle aka the Professor. It remains to be seen if Rafael will be part of Volume 2, or if the gold robbery was just an anecdote to show more about Berlin's past.