What Happens to Tokyo in Volume 1 of 'Money Heist' Part 5? (SPOILERS)

After two major and ambitious robbery plans, Money Heist is set to wrap up with Part 5. The Netflix drama centers around a group of thieves led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) who initially take hostages and aim to steal hundreds of millions in cash at the Royal Mint of Spain.

In Parts 3 and 4, several of the original criminals are joined by a few new faces as they attempt to take gold from the Bank of Spain in order to free one of their own from the clutches of Europol.

Though the drama is winding down, the robbers are far from safe. In the first volume of the final part, which debuted on the streamer on Sept. 3, our unreliable narrator, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), finds herself in danger yet again.

Does Tokyo die in Money Heist? Read on to find out the character's fate.