Broadcast Journalist Bernard Shaw Has Passed Away at 82 — What Happened?
The journalism world has lost a true gem. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw, best known for making history as the organization’s first chief anchor, has reportedly passed away.
Bernard was 82 years old.
Bernard, who covered monumental events in history including the 2000 presidential election and the First Gulf War, has always received praise from colleagues for paving the way for journalists of color.
Naturally, fans and fellow journalists have taken to social media to share touching tributes about Bernard. However, there is one looming question that continues to make its rounds: What was Bernard Shaw’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
What was Bernard Shaw's cause of death?
Prayers up! According to CNN, Bernard passed away due to complications from pneumonia on Sept. 7, 2022. However, since pneumonia is characterized as a symptom of COVID-19, the outlet made it a point to share that Bernard’s complications were not related to the virus.
In a statement on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, CNN highlighted the impact Bernard Shaw had on the organization.
"CNN's beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82," CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington anchor when we launched on June 1, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next 20 years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991.”
Chris also shared that Bernard remained an integral part of the CNN family after leaving the company in February 2001 and gave his condolences to the former anchor’s family.
Bernard’s family has requested donations to be made to the late anchor’s scholarship fund at the University of Chicago.
Naturally, condolences and sentimental gifts appear to have been sent to the Shaw family. However, CNN reports that Bernard’s loved ones are requesting that donations be made to his self-titled scholarship fund at the University of Chicago.
Funeral arrangements have already been made, but it will not be open to the public. Additionally, a public memorial service will be planned at a later time. Only close friends and family will be given access to the funeral.
In light of the interest surrounding Bernard’s passing, the Shaw family “requests complete privacy at this time,” per a statement given to former CNN CEO Tom Johnson.
Losing Bernard is a major hit to the world of journalism. In Bernard’s two-decade run, the 82-year-old was a shining example of excellence in the field and also mentored top talent.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Bernard Shaw.