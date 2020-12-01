Bernt Bodal's Divorce Was Finalized in July 2020 — Does He Have a New Wife Already?

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County features tenured cast members like Kelly Dodd and Shannon Storms Beador and new faces like Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

Elizabeth was brought on the show with the help of Kelly Dodd, and it didn't take long for her to prove that she belongs with the group of drama-loving divas. On the Season 15 premiere of RHOC, she revealed that her now-ex-husband not only cheated on her, but he also had a baby.

So, who is Bernt Bodal's new wife and baby mama?