These Literary Dads Are Perfect for Your Father's Day Reading Lists
On Father's Day, if you're not helping dad with a grill or building something in the backyard, maybe you'd want to celebrate the occasion with these great literary dads. After all, every holiday deserves to be celebrated with books! Check out these five best book dads for a reminder of all the reasons why fathers are swell.
Mr. Bennet, 'Pride and Prejudice'
In addition to being the king of dad jokes, Mr. Bennet's sarcastic yet doting personality makes him easily one of the best literary dads. Although he seems stern at times, he ultimately wants what's best for the Bennett daughters. Despite his daughters' futures dependent on the proposals they receive, Mr. Bennet encourages Lizzy to follow her heart, not her wealth.
Ned Stark, 'A Song of Ice and Fire'
Those familiar with Game of Thrones will recall that Eddard "Ned" Stark didn't last very long on the show. However, in both the books and the show, he did adopt Jon Snow as his own to protect Jon and his sister, despite the adoption causing controversy in his own life. Ned's death strikes a chord with all of his children, and avenging him becomes a central mission for many characters. Even Theon Greyjoy admits that Ned was more of a father to him than his biological dad.
José Arcadio Buendía, 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'
As the founder and patriarch of Macondo, José is fascinated by the unknown. After fleeing a murder he committed on behalf of his pride, José and his wife Úrsula create a utopia. Although he has discovered a solitary paradise where they can raise their family, José's hunger for more knowledge and discovering the mysteries of the universe ultimately drives him insane. However, it is José's actions that create the plot and spark seven generations of discovery and intrigue.
Maverick, 'The Hate U Give'
Maverick "Big Mav" Carter is an inspiration to everyone in The Hate U Give, but especially his daughter. Although he had been an absent after being imprisoned, Maverick denounces gangs following his release and makes an active effort to recover his time with his children. He is enormously supportive of Starr and the Black community, running a grocery store and protecting the neighborhood without the police. Maverick finally relents moving out of Garden Heights to protect his family.
Carson Drew, 'Nancy Drew'
Single dad Carson Drew is always worried about his investigative daughter Nancy, but he ultimately trusts her to take care of herself. A prominent attorney, he often doles out advice and assistance on her cases, but mostly, he's just a supportive dad. Carson is always there for Nancy when she's in trouble, and occasionally, she even rescues him!