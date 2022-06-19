These Literary Dads Are Perfect for Your Father's Day Reading Lists

Those familiar with Game of Thrones will recall that Eddard "Ned" Stark didn't last very long on the show. However, in both the books and the show, he did adopt Jon Snow as his own to protect Jon and his sister, despite the adoption causing controversy in his own life. Ned's death strikes a chord with all of his children, and avenging him becomes a central mission for many characters. Even Theon Greyjoy admits that Ned was more of a father to him than his biological dad.