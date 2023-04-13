Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter These "Florida Man" Memes Are Too Weird to Be True — but They Are The mythical legend of "Florida Man" has lived on for more than a decade. Here are 5 of the best "Florida Man" memes on the internet right now. By Pretty Honore Apr. 13 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

When in Rome, you do what the Romans do. Florida, on the other hand, is another story. Over the years, we’ve watched Floridians make some of the most outrageous headlines in history. That’s exactly how the myth of “Florida Man” was born.

The origin of the iconic Florida Man meme dates all the way back to 2013. A decade later, the legend lives on. Netflix pokes fun at the long-running joke in its new series starring Édgar Ramirez, which is set to premiere on the platform on Friday, April 13. Ahead of the premiere, we’ve rounded up some of the best Florida Man memes on the internet right now. Scroll for more!

Source: Netflix A still from Netflix's 'Florida Man'

Here are 5 of the best "Florida Man" memes on the internet right now.

Just last July, one Florida Man was taken into custody in New Port Richey, Fla., after the hot-dog-wielding assailant struck a cop during an altercation. Later in 2022, another Florida Man attempted to evade police officers on a lawnmower. Shall we go on? Yes, we shall. Warning: Readers should not try these memes at home.

Superman by day, Florida Man by night ...

Florida man at work 🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/07eVNWcn5O — 🌹IRA The Ghost of ARI 💯ᖉ∩ƨƨ!ɐu ᗷO⊥ ❌ (@IRAtheGhostARI) April 13, 2023

Although he normally has his hands full with committing weird and sometimes heinous crimes, a Florida Man has gotta make a living, right? This tweet gives a glimpse at what his day job probably looks like.

The Florida Man who made the not-so-smooth getaway ...

Many would argue that the most important part of a robbery is getting away with it, but a 28-year-old Florida Man clearly didn't get the memo. In early April, he was arrested for stealing a $539,000 scooter from Target. Apparently, he took his time assembling his stolen getaway vehicle in front of the same store he stole it from.

The Florida Man with no fear ...

This is definitely a Florida man moment. pic.twitter.com/tqmwqpDTJT — Eric Daniel Kotyk (@SSgtKotyk) April 13, 2023

While it's unclear exactly where this fun video of someone putting sunglasses on an alligator was filmed, we can guess that it was somewhere in Florida.

The Florida Man food fight we'll never forget ...

Anything can be used as a weapon for a Florida Man in his natural habitat — and that includes food. In March 2023, a Florida Man was arrested in Marion County, Fla., and charged with battery after the 39-year-old assaulted a woman with a slice of pizza during an altercation.

This Florida Man found himself in himself in a slippery situation ...