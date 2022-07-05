In Honor of International Kissing Day, Here are the Best and Steamiest Movie Kisses of the Last 20 Years

There's a reason this kiss scene has more than 411 million views on YouTube. Yes, we said million. Though Karyn Kusama's horror comedy Jennifer's Body was an overall flop back in 2009 — it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 45 percent — it's known today as a feminist cult-classic satire flick. We really could go on and on about that.

When timid "nerdy" girl Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) is visited by her toxic succubus BFF Jennifer Check — memorably played by Megan Fox — via her second-story bedroom window, things get surprisingly spicy.