Home > Gaming > Xbox The Best Traits to Use in 'Starfield' Will Be Different From Player to Player Before starting 'Starfield,' you’ll have to select traits for your character. For the most part, the best traits depend on how you want to mold your character. By Anthony Jones Sep. 1 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Bethesda Softworks

While exploring the grand virtual cosmos in Starfield, the traits you can pick out for your character will provide several benefits to your journey. Like in Fallout 76, traits are unique attributes iconic to Bethesda Softworks games, which make a character more tech-savvy to hack electronics or strangely knowledgeable about bizarre topics during dialogue interactions. Whether wacky or useful, traits allow players to diversify their experience and try wild combinations.

Article continues below advertisement

That same theme of player-choice and depth applies extensively to Starfield from the get-go. Out of the 17 traits, you can only select three at the end of the character creation screen. It can be a tough choice, but depending on the RPG headcanon you’re molding for your character, the best traits will mostly be subjective to what you want to do in-game.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Article continues below advertisement

The best ‘Starfield’ traits explained:

Most traits function as creative ways to personalize your character, but there are a few that directly influence gameplay scenarios for the better. Although, you could honestly start the game without them and be fine.

Traits are entirely optional since each one usually has a negative tradeoff for having them. Later on, it is possible to remove a trait at a Reliant Medical surgery center, but you won’t be able to use it again or select a different one. With all this in mind, here are our picks for what we think you should pick for your character.

Article continues below advertisement

Taskmaster: Occasionally, if you have crew trained in a certain ship system, that system will automatically repair itself to full health whenever it is damaged below 50%. However, all crew cost twice as much to hire. Extrovert: Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when adventuring alone. Kid Stuff: Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Article continues below advertisement

From our top three, Taskmaster and Extrovert are worthwhile and fit the theme of commanding your own starship with human companions and workers. These traits will always be useful as you travel. Kid Stuff is more so a fun factor trait than a game-changer, but parents can randomly show up to provide you gifts, like a new starship or unique pistol.

If Kid Stuff isn’t your cup of tea, you could go for Alien DNA to increase your health and oxygen at the expense of food and healing items being less effective. Dream Home wouldn't be a bad pick, either. It will unlock a luxurious home, but you'll have to pay a hefty mortgage on it. The main point of traits is to choose attributes that appeal to you, so think long and hard before starting since Starfield will take many hours to complete.